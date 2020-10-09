Michelle O'Neill self-isolates after relative tests positive
The deputy first minister is to undergo a Covid-19 test after a family member tested positive for the virus.
It is understood Michelle O'Neill has been self-isolating at her home in Mid-Ulster since she learned her relative was infected with coronavirus.
In a statement, Sinn Féin confirmed that she is being tested.
"Michelle will continue to follow the public health advice and carry out her duties in government remotely," it said.
Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald said she would never take her health for granted again after she tested positive for coronavirus in April.
On Thursday night, Alliance Party Leader Naomi Long told the BBC NI's The View programme that she had been infected with the virus earlier this year and felt unwell for some time.