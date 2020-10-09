Image copyright Liam McBurney/PA Wire

Queen's University (QUB) is to offer students a 'rent holiday' of up to three months if they want to leave their university accommodation.

About 3,500 students live in halls of residence run by the university.

They have been told they do not have to pay rent if they want to move out of that accommodation for up to three months to study at home.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, many students are taking most of their degree courses online.

However, in the first two weeks of the university term at Queen's there have been more than 160 positive Covid-19 cases with almost 400 students and staff self-isolating as a result.

Almost half of those students self-isolating are living in the Elms BT9 halls of residence.

In a statement QUB said their student accommodation was safe and welcoming, and they were supporting the minority of students who were self-isolating.

"However, despite this we recognise that this semester a small proportion of students may decide that they would prefer to complete the online elements of their studies from home and/or commute for study," a university spokesperson said.

"In these circumstances, the university will agree to pause their contractual obligations for the remainder of the semester so they do not have to pay rent between 9 October and 9 January.

"If asked to self-isolate, students will also not be charged rent for the initial 14-day period."

Image copyright Liam McBurney/PA Wire

The spokesperson said that it would be informing students of the arrangements on Friday.

They also asked students to continue to follow public health guidelines and avoid "unnecessary travel."

The university also appealed for students to "consider the risks of returning to their family home when many young people may be asymptomatic."

Many students from Northern Ireland who live in university accommodation during the week return to their family home at weekends.

The National Union of Students - Union of Students in Ireland (NUS-USI) has previously called for students to be freed from accommodation contracts if they decide to leave halls of residence.