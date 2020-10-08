BBC News

Covid-19: Visits to Magilligan Prison temporarily suspended

By Julian O'Neill
BBC News NI Home Affairs Correspondent

Published
image captionTwo prison staff and two inmates at Magilligan are self-isolating while they await test results

Visits to Magilligan prison near Limavady have been temporarily suspended in response to a coronavirus situation.

It is understood a number of health workers who attend the jail have tested positive for Covid-19.

So far, two prison staff and two inmates are self-isolating as a precaution while they await test results.

Magilligan is a medium-security jail housing around 450 male inmates.

'Established processes in place'

For a period earlier this year, visits were halted at all Northern Ireland prisons as a precautionary measure during lockdown.

In a statement, the Prison Service said: "We can confirm a number of people from a partner organisation have tested positive for Covid-19.

"The service has well-established track and trace processes in place and these have been instigated.

"As a consequence, in-person visits at Magilligan have also been temporarily suspended.

"The safety of everyone at Magilligan remains our primary focus."

