The Department of Health has relaunched a recruitment drive which aims to boost the health and social care workforce in NI during the coronavirus crisis.

The Covid-19 HSC Workforce Appeal originally opened in March, in response to the "enormous pressure" facing the health service but closed in May.

It reopened on 2 October to "build capacity again with particular focus on certain roles and positions".

The initial appeal in March saw 1,702 health care workers appointed.

Health Minister Robin Swann said there had been a "phenomenal response".

Mr Swann urged anyone with the "relevant skills and experience" to consider applying to join or return to the health service.

"We are in an evolving situation that may require further recruitment drives going forward and we will continue to monitor the situation closely," he said.