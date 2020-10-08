Image copyright PA Media

NI economic output fell by 14% in the second quarter of this year to "an all time low" because of the impact of the coronavirus lockdown.

The Northern Ireland Statistics and Research Agency (Nisra) said the fall is the biggest in the history of the series.

Annual growth - compared with the same quarter in 2019 - fell 18%.

The statistics are measured using the Northern Ireland Composite Economic Index (NICEI).

It is considered the Northern Ireland equivalent of GDP.

Nisra said Northern Ireland economic activity fell slower than in the rest of the UK over the second quarter and the year.

Construction slump

UK GDP fell about 19% over the same quarter and 21% over the year.

The construction sector reported its biggest ever fall in output, falling 30% in the second quarter.

Annual growth was also 30% lower when compared to the second quarter of 2019.