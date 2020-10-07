McGuigan treated Frampton 'like one of my boys'
By Mark Simpson
BBC News NI
- Published
Barry McGuigan has said he looked after boxer Carl Frampton like "one of my boys" before their relationship broke down three years ago.
Mr McGuigan was speaking for the first time in the legal action the two men are taking against each other at Belfast High Court.
In court on Wednesday, Mr McGuigan's barrister said the court proceedings had shown Mr Frampton to be a "greedy, ungrateful hypocrite".
Their dispute is over money.
Mr McGuigan said that Mr Frampton was "front and centre of our organisation and my mindset every single day of the week, and his success was imperative to me."
His barrister Liam McCollum QC accused the Belfast boxer of trying to "blacken the McGuigan name" with false allegations of fraud, dishonesty and theft.
The claims were made on the 10th day of legal action at the High Court.
Mr Frampton is suing Mr McGuigan over alleged unpaid earnings. He, on the other hand, has been accused of a breach of contract.
Both men deny any wrongdoing.
Mr McCollum told the court that unsubstantiated allegations had been made on behalf of Mr Frampton in the court case.
The barrister acknowledged that there had been a disagreement about money but insisted: "None of this was fraud, theft or dishonesty."
Raised 'from the ashes of obscurity'
Mr McCollum criticised Mr Frampton, saying "he has sought to blacken the McGuigan name with very serious allegations".
He added: "These allegations have been quite improperly made against the people who raised Mr Frampton from the ashes of obscurity in Belfast and promoted him to be a worldwide sporting star.
"They went to extreme sacrifices to promote his career, particularly in the early days, and they secured fame and fortune for him.
"How does he repay this favour they did for him? He just threw it all back in their faces."
Earlier in the day's proceedings, the court heard that Mr McGuigan's family were involved in "screaming matches" at some business meetings.
The claim came from Ger Murphy, who used to work with the McGuigans.
He told the court about his time working for Cyclone Promotions from 2015 to 2017.
The firm involved the McGuigan family and Mr Murphy got to know Mr McGuigan's wife Sandra and sons Shane, Jake and Blane.
'Screaming matches'
Asked for his view on how the company was run, Mr Murphy replied: "It was pretty chaotic.
"You would have meetings where Jake and Blane would be cursing, and Sandra would be cursing back at them.
"There would be screaming matches if they disagreed.
"It would be like a family fighting as opposed to what you would expect in a business meeting, but I think that could be inevitable, based on the fact that it is a family business."
The court was told last month that Mr Frampton is claiming £6m in unpaid earnings.
Separately, the court was told that Mr Frampton is being sued for allegedly breaching his contract with Mr McGuigan and Cyclone Promotions.
The case will continue tomorrow when Mr McGuigan is due to give further evidence.