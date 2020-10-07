Lisnaskea: firefighters attending blaze at Ready's Egg factory
- Published
Firefighters are currently dealing with a large blaze at an egg factory in Lisnaskea, County Fermanagh.
A Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service (NIFRS) spokesperson confirmed 10 appliances are now attending the incident on the Crom Road near Enniskillen.
"Firefighters are in attendance at a fire in a building on Crom Road," the spokesperson said.
"The incident is currently ongoing," they added.
A number of @NIFRSOFFICIAL appliances are attending a fire at a factory outside #Lisnaskea. No injuries reported so far.— Michelle Gildernew (@gildernewm) October 7, 2020
I hope that remains the case and that those trying to extinguish the fire are safe and successful.
Sinn Féin MP Michelle Gildernew tweeted that a number of Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service appliances are attending the fire.
Mrs Gildernew said: "No injuries reported so far. I hope that remains the case and that those trying to extinguish the fire are safe and successful."