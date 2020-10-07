Image copyright PA Media Image caption Economy Minister Diane Dodds says another lockdown would remove any lingering hopes businesses have of economic recovery

Imposing a circuit breaker lockdown will only be "viable" if extra financial support is provided from Westminster, Diane Dodds has said.

The executive has not ruled out bringing in the move in NI to coincide with the half-term holiday for schools.

Mrs Dodds, Stormont's economy minister, said attention needed paid to the impact it would have on jobs.

Ministers will meet on Thursday to discuss imposing more restrictions to curb the spread of Covid-19.

There is speculation localised measures could be introduced in other parts of NI where cases are high, such as Newry and Mourne.

London must 'step up'

Mrs Dodds said she welcomed the interventions from the British government to aid the economy during the first wave of the pandemic, but that it was no longer enough.

"We need to see our national government in London step up and offer help across the United Kingdom to make sure unemployment does not increase and that we are supporting jobs and people through this," she told BBC Radio Ulster's Good Morning Ulster programme.

She insisted that the government's furlough scheme, due to end on 31 October, needs to be extended to stave off job losses in Northern Ireland.

The minister also said any further restrictions imposed must be "proportionate" and be backed up by public health advice, but that she would not pre-empt any discussions ahead of Thursday's executive meeting.

"I'm perfectly at one with the fact that when it comes to health and the economy, we need to have a balanced view of where we are," she added.

Image caption The north west has been under stricter public health measures since Monday

Meanwhile, Finance Minister Conor Murphy is expected to announce details later on Wednesday of a grant scheme to help the north west's hospitality industry.

Pubs, restaurants and hotels in the Derry City and Strabane council area have been operating under tighter coronavirus restrictions since Monday.

The minister is seeking approval from the executive to provide small and medium firms with a grant for the two-week closure.

The BBC understands Mr Murphy's proposal will go through urgent procedure for sign-off from the first and deputy first ministers.

If approved, it will see grants of £800 for smaller firms and £1200 for medium-size businesses for the two weeks of closure.

Tonight I have proposed a grant scheme to assist hospitality businesses forced to close in Derry City & Strabane. Hope for agreement from Ministerial colleagues tomorrow. — Conor Murphy (@conormurphysf) October 6, 2020

It is not clear how much the Department of Finance estimates the scheme could cost in total.

SDLP leader and Foyle MP Colum Eastwood said that "small grants won't cut it", as he called for a wider support package.

Any Executive grant scheme needs to be significant enough to keep businesses alive and workers in work. Small grants won't cut it. — Colum Eastwood (@columeastwood) October 6, 2020

Last week businesses leaders in the north west said there were serious concerns about the impact of the new measures on the hospitality industry in the region.

They were introduced to help curb the surge in coronavirus cases in the region over recent weeks.

The council area has the highest rate of cases per 100,000 in NI.

There have been 1,813 confirmed cases in the Derry and Strabane council area since March - 876 diagnosed in the past seven days.