Image copyright Pacemaker Image caption Shortly before midnight a number of shots were fired at the front of a property

A 61-year-old woman injured following a shooting in Coleraine remains in Royal Victoria Hospital in Belfast where her condition is described as critical.

Shortly before midnight on Monday a number of shots were fired at the front and back of the woman's home on the Bushmills Road

Police found the 61-year-old unconscious with a wound to her head.

Det Ch Insp Dunny McCubbin said that the shooting was being treated as attempted murder.

It is believed the woman and her son had recently moved to the area following an attack on their previous home.

'Callous attack'

He said that the victim had been attacked in "a place where she should've been safe".

"To fire through a house indiscriminately, not knowing where the lethal bullets would end up, this clearly shows the blatant disregard that these criminal gangs have for their own community."

He said that he believed that three or more men were responsible for this "callous attack" and that two different types of firearms may have been used.

Image copyright PAcemaker Image caption "Those responsible have nothing to offer society and need to be taken off the streets," Sinn Féin MLA Caoimhe Archibald said

Appealing for witnesses, the senior police officer said that police were particularly interested in information on men, wearing hooded tops and light coloured clothes, who were seen shortly before the attack, running from a laneway leading from Millburn.

He said that three men were then seen walking and running after the shooting.

A light, possibly grey, saloon car with a sunroof was also seen in the vicinity around the time of the attack, he said.