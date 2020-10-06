Image copyright Google Maps Image caption Glenabbey Manor is owned by Runwood Homes

A care home in County Antrim is the subject of an investigation after claims of a breach of Covid-19 legislation.

A joint investigation has been launched by police and the Northern Health and Social Care Trust into Glenabbey Manor care home in Glengormley.

It is not clear what the specific allegations are, but the Trust says the investigation is not into deaths which occurred during the first phase of the pandemic.

In May it was reported that 14 people from Glenabbey Care Home had died with Covid-19 related symptoms.

A spokesperson for the owners Runwood Homes said that the care home was "fully co-operating" with the investigation, which was revealed by BBC Radio Ulster's Evening Extra programme.

The trust said that placements to the home were suspended as a precaution and "in accordance with the Adult Safeguarding Operating Procedures" on 4 September, but began again on 1 October.

The investigation is being carried out by the Police Service of Northern Ireland's Public Protection Branch and the Northern Health Trust.

In a statement the trust said: "Our absolute priority is the safety of the 41 Northern Trust residents in the home and we have put in place a rolling programme of visits to the home, along with individual reviews, in order to satisfy ourselves that the standards of care are what we would expect. We have also contacted the relatives of residents to inform them of the position."

The Northern Health and Social Care Trust also confirmed that a separate Serious Adverse Incident (SAI) investigation has been started as a result of "a number of serious concerns" which were raised over "inappropriate behaviour in breach of Covid-19 legislation" at the care home.

The trust added: "As this is an active police investigation and the SAI investigation is ongoing, we will not be making any further comment at this stage."

It added: "It is important to emphasise, however, that the SAI investigation is not an investigation into deaths which occurred in Glenabbey Manor during the Covid-19 surge phase."

Image copyright Rawpixel/Getty Images Image caption The Northern Health and Social Care Trust has commenced a Serious Adverse Incident (SAI) investigation

Glenabbey Manor is an independent sector care home which is owned and managed by Runwood Homes Limited.

In a statement Runwood Homes said: "We are working closely with the Northern HSC Trust in respect of an investigation relating to Glenabbey Manor Care Home, and we are fully cooperating with all agencies involved to evidence the continued high standards of care expected at the service."

"Glenabbey Manor has welcomed several quality monitoring visits, as well as an RQIA (Regulation and Quality Improvement Authority) inspection, which have all been positive; a testament to the continued high standard of care delivery at the home.

"We thank the management and staff for their ongoing professionalism, and residents and families for their continuous support, at this time and throughout the pandemic."