Image caption Complaints centred on David Jackson's conduct over a planning application for a £20m hotel

The Department for Communities (DfC) has started to examine whether Causeway Coast and Glens council granted any rights of way for less than best price.

It comes after the BBC reported that the council's CEO was "ultimately responsible" for granting right of way over public land in Portstewart to a hotel developer for £1.

Independent investigators upheld 15 allegations against David Jackson.

It followed a complaint by North Antrim assembly member Jim Allister.

Mr Allister - who owns a property near the proposed hotel - had previously taken a successful legal challenge against the council's decision to grant planning permission.

The DfC asked for details of any rights of way granted by the council at less than best price. It is "analysing and reviewing" that information.

The department also asked the council whether departmental approval was "sought and obtained" and is also looking at information it received from councillors.

"Once this analysis has been completed the department will then consider what action to take," a spokesperson added.

"The Department for Communities is also aware of the investigation that is on-going at Causeway Coast & Glens Borough Council but it has not received a copy of the report.

"The investigation is an internal matter that the council is still considering and has yet to make a decision on."

Image caption Padraig McShane has called for the report to be debated in public

The Northern Ireland Audit Office said it was aware of the investigation and will continue to "closely monitor the situation" while the findings are considered by the council.

Councillors are expected to consider the independent investigation into its chief executive at their monthly meeting later on Tuesday.

The council committee which first considered the investigation report was told that there is no current disciplinary policy in place that applies to the chief executive.

Elected members will meet on Tuesday night to ratify a motion adopting the relevant disciplinary process.

Independent councillor Padraig McShane has called for the report to be debated in public.

"The terms of the report received from independent HR consultants are stark and have already highlighted a deficiency in the council's internal processes," he said.

"The entire report must now be released to councillors who currently only have access to a heavily redacted copy."

Image copyright PACEMAKER Image caption North Antrim MLA Jim Allister, acting as a private citizen, made the complaints against Mr Jackson

SDLP councillor Margaret-Anne McKillop said while it was a "matter of regret" that the details of the investigation have been disclosed, prior to the conclusion of the process, the terms of the report were "stark".

"We now need a robust process in place to deal with the findings of the investigation and ensure that the council operates in a transparent and accountable manner," she said.

"Since the beginning of the year, the SDLP has been calling for a forensic audit into the council's finances.

"We have been raising our very significant concerns about how this organisation is run for a significant period. That position has been entirely justified."

The BBC asked the four other main parties on the council for a response to the findings of the investigation report.

No-one from the DUP, Sinn Féin, Ulster Unionists or Alliance Party responded.