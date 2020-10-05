Image copyright Leonid Eremeychuk/Getty Images

The family of a north Belfast man who died in Turkey on Saturday are in "shock" and "devastated", an MP has said.

Richie Molloy, 33, died in a "tragic incident" but it is not yet clear what caused his death.

His friends Aaron Callaghan and another man are understood to be ill in hospital.

John Finucane said their families were going out to Turkey "desperately wanting to bring their children back".

"The families I have spoken to are grateful for the support but also need space and privacy and this includes people being responsible on social media," the North Belfast MP told BBC's Good Morning Ulster programme.

"There is a family here making arrangements to bring their brother, their son, home and there are two other families just hoping their loved one will pull through," he said.

"So it's a very difficult but we don't have much clarity at this stage as to what exactly has happened."

Mr Finucane said that coronavirus restrictions were an "added layer of stress for the families" and that the community would need to "rally round" and support those affected.

Writing on social media, amateur football club St James Swifts said its "thoughts and prayers" went out to Mr Callaghan, a former first-team player.

The Irish Department of Foreign Affairs said it was "aware of the case and providing consular assistance".

"The Department of Foreign Affairs has made contact with all three families and will be assisting them throughout the process."