Northern Ireland

Boy seriously injured in west Belfast collision

  • 4 October 2020
PSNI car

A young boy has been treated in hospital after a one-vehicle collision in west Belfast on Saturday evening.

Police said it happened at the junction of Clonard Street and Falls Road at about 21:20 BST.

Sgt Marks from the Police Service of Northern Ireland said the boy's condition is described as being serious.

Officers have appealed for witnesses or drivers with dash-cam footage of the incident to contact them.