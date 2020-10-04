Image copyright St Barnabas

On the face of it, St Barnabas' victory in the New York Senior Football Championship was notable as their first championship title.

However, dig deeper and the real story is even more remarkable.

The team is comprised entirely of US-born players, not the usual mix of players from the island of Ireland and home-grown talent.

It is the first time an all-American team achieved the feat and comes as the club approaches its 50th birthday.

Image copyright St Barnabas Image caption The St Barnabas players celebrate after an extra-time win

In a thrilling encounter on Sunday 27 September, St Barnabas recovered from being 10 points down to take the game to extra time and eventually win 4-19 to 4-13.

It was the second time they had gone to extra time with opponents Sligo, who had a smattering of inter-county players among their ranks.

Club president Mike Brosnan said it was an opportunity for their players to test themselves against quality opposition.

"The standard was excellent, we were up against Galway star Peter Cooke and All-Ireland hurling medal winner Johnny Glynn, who are exceptional athletes," he said.

"All in all, the Sligo team were fantastic and a very tough opposition, they've set the bar this past three or four years and we knew we had a challenge on our hands to beat them.

Image copyright St Barnabas

For former Kerry native, the journey to this point started in 1989 when he first arrived in the Big Apple.

Mr Brosnan's experiences took in championships with Donegal and later with Leitrim before he became attached to St Barnabas 14 years ago, when his eldest son was six.

That journey came full circle, with two of his sons among St Barnabas' winning team.

He said it was indicative of sports' ability to transcend national boundaries and was looking forward to a bright future.

"The GAA has a phenomenal reach and it is continuing to gain momentum every year," he said.

Image copyright St Barnabas

"The underage kids are remarkable. They, along with their coaches, are extremely passionate about the sport."

Mike said the victory meant more because it came as the result of decades of grassroots work, with 12 of the team coming through the club's system.

St Barnabas runs teams from under-six level through to senior football.

"They are a really enthusiastic, dedicated bunch of lads that have been with the club for many years. They are extremely eager to play and learn," he said.

"Especially with the year that was in it, everyone was more than happy to get out and get training again.

Image copyright St Barnabas

"Hopefully we will continue to see progress and this will show in the Connaught championship and the Tier 2 football championship in the coming years."

On the coaching team for the club was County Armagh man Johnny McGeeney, hailing from Culloville.

He has been working with the New York County Board as coaching officer and has been focussing on development of the game and players in New York.

He balances that alongside his duties coaching St Barnabas and has experience with Armagh NY and NY Celtics, where he also won championships.

Presidential link

Their opponents Sligo can count the president-elect of the GAA among their members - Larry McCarthy is a stalwart of both the club and the New York GAA scene.

Naturally there was disappointment for the man set to become the first overseas president of the GAA, but he was also fulsome in his praise for their opponents.

"The win by St Barnabas is a tremendous endorsement of the work being done to grow and develop Gaelic games, not only in New York, but around the world," he said.

"The St Barnabas team are a product of a great club, and many of the team started playing with St Barnabas in their ground, Paddy's Field, as under-eights.

"They have come up through the NY Minor Board structure, playing in the Continental Youth Championships, the Féile competition, the NY Universities team, and the NY World Games teams.

Image copyright Inpho Image caption Larry McCarthy is involved with the Sligo club in New York

How much work goes on behind the scenes in the global GAA?

"A huge amount, and it is different, because Gaelic games are not the dominant sport culture in any other country, so there is not a natural inclination to engage with the games," he said.

"Organising teams, matches and facilities is a constant challenge as a result. But, the buzz of winning a championship is no different whether it be in Páirc Tailteann, Breffni Park or Gaelic Park."