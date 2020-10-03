Drugs worth approximately £1m fall from lorry on M1

Image copyright PSNI Image caption The vehicle which the drugs fell from has not yet been located

Drugs worth an estimated £1m have been recovered following an incident on the M1 in which a lorry shed its load.

It happened at around 06:50 BST on Saturday morning near Blacks Road junction in south Belfast.

Suspected cannabis had been strapped to the roof of the vehicle, before coming loose.

The PSNI said it was "a significant amount of drugs, which have been taken out of circulation" and it would have a "huge impact" on organised crime.

The vehicle which the cannabis fell from has not yet been located.

The operation was carried out by detectives from the PSNI's Organised Crime Unit.

Image copyright PSNI

"We are continuing with our enquiries, and I want to make a number of appeals about the vehicle involved, its movements and its whereabouts. At this time, the lorry has not been located," said Det Insp Aubrey Shaw.

She asked anyone who was on the M1 westbound near to the area between 6:30 BST and 7:00 to contact police on the non-emergency line, and appealed for any footage of the incident.

Det Insp Shaw also encouraged anyone with information about the manufacture, sale, or supply of illegal drugs to get in touch.