Image copyright PA Media Image caption Northern Ireland has recorded its second-highest daily total of coronavirus cases

A further 726 cases of Covid-19 in Northern Ireland have been announced by the Department of Health.

It is the second-highest number of daily cases in Northern Ireland, following the high of 934 on Friday.

There has also been one further death recorded in the past 24 hours, and the number of hospital inpatients has increased from 65 to 75.

The figures show there are nine intensive care beds occupied by Covid-19 patients, with seven on ventilators.

On Friday, Health Minister Robin Swann told BBC News NI he was "floored" by that day's figures.

"It is something we thought we would possibly have to do over the winter. It now looks like October is going to be our Covid winter," he said.

He said the rise in cases means Belfast's Nightingale hospital may need reactivated within weeks.