The journalist and author Chris Ryder has died after a short illness at the age of 73.

The former Sunday Times and Daily Telegraph journalist also wrote a number of books on security and the Troubles.

In a post on social media, his wife Genny said he died "peacefully and pain free" on Friday evening.

She paid tribute to NI Hospice staff for looking after him with "exemplary care".

Mr Ryder, who lived in Belfast, wrote books on the Royal Ulster Constabulary, the Ulster Defence Regiment and the Northern Ireland Prison Service.

RTÉ Northern Correspondent Vincent Kearney, who co-authored a book on the Drumcree situation with Mr Ryder, said he was "fantastic company" and will be "very sadly missed".

Ken Reid, UTV's Political Editor, described Mr Ryder as a "major figure in Irish journalism".

Mrs Ryder said her husband will be cremated in private.