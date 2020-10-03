Image copyright PSNI Image caption The body of Mr Fraser-Rennie was discovered on Wednesday

Two men have been charged with the murder of Donald Fraser-Rennie in Ballymena.

The 33-year-old's body was found at a flat in Crebilly Road in the Ballykeel estate in the County Antrim town on Wednesday morning.

Police said he had been the victim of a "vicious, sustained and violent" attack.

The men, aged 29 and 33, are expected to appear before Ballymena Magistrates' Court via video link on Saturday.