Ballymena murder: Two men charged over killing of Donald Fraser-Rennie
- 3 October 2020
Two men have been charged with the murder of Donald Fraser-Rennie in Ballymena.
The 33-year-old's body was found at a flat in Crebilly Road in the Ballykeel estate in the County Antrim town on Wednesday morning.
Police said he had been the victim of a "vicious, sustained and violent" attack.
The men, aged 29 and 33, are expected to appear before Ballymena Magistrates' Court via video link on Saturday.