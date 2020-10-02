Image copyright PA Media Image caption Mr Shannon came into contact with Margaret Ferrier on Monday evening

DUP MP Jim Shannon is self isolating at home after he came into contact with Scottish MP Margaret Ferrier who has tested positive for Covid-19.

Mr Shannon was seated at the same dining table as Margaret Ferrier on Monday evening.

She has been suspended by the SNP and has been criticised for travelling back to Scotland after testing positive.

The Speaker's Office alerted Mr Shannon that he had been identified as a close contact of Ms Ferrier.

Upon receiving this news on Wednesday evening, Mr Shannon self-isolated, and on Thursday afternoon he received a negative Covid-19 test result.

Image caption MP Margaret Ferrier spoke in a debate in the House of Commons before returning to Scotland after her positive test was confirmed

In a statement, a spokesperson for the DUP said: "Mr Shannon sought and at all times has followed the advice of Public Health England and the House of Commons' Covid-19 team in dealing with every element of this incident.

"As a precaution, Mr Shannon is self-isolating at home."

The DUP said Jim Shannon does not have a London residence and therefore the decision was taken, after consultation with the House of Commons authorities and Public Health England, for the Strangford MP to fly home to Northern Ireland.

The BBC has seen a letter from the Commons authorities saying: "I can confirm you are ok to fly home this evening."