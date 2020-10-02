Image copyright PA Media

Another nine Covid-19 related deaths were registered in the week to 25 September, official figures show.

It is one more than the previous week, according to the latest bulletin from the NI Statistics and Research Agency (Nisra).

It counts deaths where the virus is mentioned on the death certificate, and reports 901 deaths up to last Friday.

The Department of Health's daily figure for the same date was 578 - more than 300 lower.

The figures from Nisra show 483 deaths in hospital, including the deaths of 81 people normally resident in care homes.

Taking that figure, and the 356 people who died in care homes, it means care home residents account for almost half of all Covid-19 related deaths (48.5%).

Eight people died in hospices (0.9%) and 54 at residential or other locations (6.0%).

People aged 75 and over account for 79% of all Covid-19 related deaths, with almost a third of those who have died having a council area Belfast address (28.8%).

Excess deaths

The provisional number of all deaths between 18 September and 25 September was 323 - 1 more than in the previous week (322) and 35 more than the five-year average (288).

Those are deaths over and above what would normally be expected at the time of year, averaged over five years.

The agency says 1,216 'excess deaths' have been registered in the past 26 weeks.