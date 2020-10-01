Image copyright PSNI

Drugs with an estimated street value of more than £80,000 have been seized during police searches of properties in east Belfast and Dundonald.

The PSNI said the operation was part of an investigation into suspected drugs criminality linked to the east Belfast UVF.

Suspected cannabis with an estimated street value of £80,000 was found in one of the properties with suspected diazepam worth around £2,000.

Cash and a quantity of fireworks were also seized.

In a search in Dundonald, suspected cocaine and drug dealing paraphernalia was seized.

PSNI Det Insp Hamilton said the Paramilitary Crime Task Force would "proactively pursue drug criminals who hide behind the guise of paramilitaries".