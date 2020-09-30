Image copyright Pacemaker Image caption Fire crews were called to the house on Wednesday evening

A 12-year-old girl has died following a house fire in Ballymena, County Antrim.

The Northern Ireland Ambulance Service (NIAS) said it was called to a house at Staffa Drive in the Ballykeel area of the town at around 17:50 BST on Wednesday.

The PSNI and NI Fire and Rescue Service attended the property.

The NIAS confirmed that one person was taken to Antrim Area Hospital for treatment following the fire. There are no further details at this stage.