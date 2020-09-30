Image copyright PA Media Image caption Health Minister Robin Swann addressing the media at a press conference in Parliament Buildings

A stark warning today from the health minister, but you wouldn't be wrong for thinking you had heard it all before.

To drive the message home again, Robin Swann used some old script lines including: "Northern Ireland is at a cross roads" and that "this isn't a dress rehearsal", but the difference tonight is the figures.

They tell a different story, and according to Mr Swann, are proof that things are changing - changing fast with the potential of becoming a lot worse in three weeks.

In fact, according to Chief Scientific Advisor Professor Ian Young, we are now leaving the "lag" period, which describes the incubation when people are experiencing Covid symptoms but not in hospital.

Further restrictions

He says we're now entering the next phase - increased hospital admissions - something which is predicted to climb over the next three weeks.

Another indication that things are accelerating is the strong hint from the health minister that he will be recommending that the executive introduces further restrictions.

Those could resemble restrictions recently introduced in Donegal.

'Circuit breaker' possible

They include no travel between counties and people being encouraged to stay and work from home.

They would also see the hospitality industry being targeted, including restaurants closing and operating a takeaway service only.

While the 'circuit breaker' (which is a two to three-week lock down) was ruled out for now, it is not off the table.

Robin Swann hinted that, in fact, it was still very much on the table and unless figures come down, could be introduced within weeks - perhaps around Halloween.