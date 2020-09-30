Royals thank nurses and midwives on NI visit

Image caption Prince Charles met nurses and midwives at the Ulster Museum on Wednesday afternoon

The Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall have thanked nurses and midwives during a visit to NI.

As part of the one-day trip, the Royals have been carrying out a series of engagements and meetings with business and community leaders.

The day started at the Ulster Museum, where the royals visited an exhibition marking the 200th anniversary of Florence Nightingale's birth.

Nurses and midwives who had recently graduated were at the exhibition.

They had transitioned early from Queen's University and the Open University and had taken up roles in response to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Women's Aid

The royal couple then split with the duchess meeting staff and supporters of the domestic abuse charity Belfast and Lisburn Women's Aid.

The organisation provides support and accommodation to women and children affected by domestic and sexual violence.

It has 106 emergency beds and three refuges across Northern Ireland.

The duchess heard about the challenges faced by the organisation in recent months due to increased referrals.

Meanwhile, Prince Charles made a visit to the family-owned Henderson Foodservice in County Antrim, which branched into home delivery during the pandemic.

The group recently launched a community grant scheme, giving £20,000 to charities for providing health care services in Northern Ireland.

Wednesday's visit is set to end at Hillsborough Castle, where Prince Charles will meet with Secretary of State Brandon Lewis, Arlene Foster, and Michelle O'Neill.

Representatives from Barnardo's Northern Ireland will also be present, to meet with the duchess.