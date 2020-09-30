Drivers set to be fined £200 for mobile phone use

Image copyright PA Image caption No precise timetable has been given for the increase in the fines, but it could be as soon as November

Tougher penalties for drivers who use mobile phones at the wheel could be introduced in Northern Ireland in weeks

The plan is to impose a fine of £200 and six penalty points, an increase from the current three penalty points and a £60 fine.

Donald Starritt, from the Department of Infrastructure, told a Stormont committee there was no precise timetable.

He said he was hopeful the penalties would be in place by November.

Two Sinn Féin members said they were concerned some people would struggle to pay the £200 fine

But the SDLP's Dolores Kelly said: "In my opinion unless it hits people's pockets it doesn't work."

In March this year, Infrastructure Minister Nichola Mallon said she intended to legislate for tougher measures against people using a hand-held mobile phone while driving.

Speaking to the BBC at the time, Ms Mallon said the £60 fine "doesn't reflect the seriousness" of the dangers of driving while on the phone.