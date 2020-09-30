Murder investigation after Ballymena death

Image copyright PSNI

Police have started a murder investigation after the death of a man in Ballymena.

Officers from the major investigation team said the body was found at a flat in Crebilly Road.

A 29-year-old man has been arrested and remains in custody.

Det Ch Insp John Caldwell appealed for witnesses to suspicious activity in the area between midday on Tuesday and 01:00 BST on Wednesday to contact them.

It is understood that enquiries are at an early stage.