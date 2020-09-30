Image copyright PA Media

A 44-year-old woman has been arrested by police investigating allegations of the ill-treatment of patients at Muckamore Abbey Hospital.

The woman was detained in the Antrim area this morning.

It is the 11th arrest to date, although no-one has yet been charged with any offences.

The County Antrim hospital treats adults with severe learning disabilities and mental health needs.

It is the subject of a major police investigation into allegations that staff physically and mentally abused several patients.

Earlier this month, it was announced that a public inquiry is to be held into the allegations.

Police have reviewed thousands of hours of CCTV footage as part of their investigation.

The first arrest was made in October 2019 and there have been 59 precautionary suspensions of staff.

Last month, the Department of Health published a damning review into the leadership and governance of Muckamore, focusing on the period between 2012 and 2017.