Image caption An unofficial sign in Lurgan shows a street name in English and Irish

Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon Council has become the latest council to adopt a policy permitting dual language street signs in areas where the majority of residents request them.

Under the new policy, the council will erect a sign if more than two thirds of residents are in favour.

Maurice Magill lives in the Shankill area of Lurgan, County Armagh.

On his end-terrace home is an official English language street sign.

On his fence, an unofficial Irish language sign.

Eighteen months ago he conducted a local survey to establish interest in dual language signage.

When the council failed to act, he began legal proceedings.

Image caption Maurice Magill said he was willing to go to court to get approval for bilingual signs

At a council meeting on Monday night, councillors were given legal advice on the matter and as a result the new policy was approved.

Mr Magill now hopes his two signs can now be combined into one.

"I'm ecstatic that it doesn't have to go that far now, but I was willing to go to court to fight the case," he said.

"It's good to see that ABC council has seen common sense."

Although unionists did not oppose the policy change, Independent Councillor Paul Berry says they certainly do not support it.

'Cost burden'

"Frankly, in my humble opinion there is no need for it because the majority of people can speak and read English," he said.

"This is going to be a cost burden to the ratepayer, forgetting about the politics of it."

Image caption Councillor Paul Berry said there are concerns over the financial implications

Mr Berry said the decision had been made on the basis of legal advice.

"Every decision comes before council and it is at the discretion of council to make that decision.

"Legally we were told that we have to amend the act, but it doesn't mean that every town, village and indeed Armagh city is going to be named with bilingual signage.

"If someone in a housing development or a rural road wanted their streets in bilingual signage then there is a petition process that they have to pass.

"Then there will be a survey that has to pass two thirds support."

However, Sinn Féin councillor Bróna Haughey said her party would like to see dual signage erected in other areas, such as on public buildings.

That it something that is already the case in other areas, including the neighbouring Newry, Mourne and Down District Council.

"This is just a stepping stone," she said.

Image caption Councillor Bróna Haughey welcomed the new policy on street signs

"We are delighted to be at this stage but this is just the start.

"We have a long list of things that we want to do to promote Irish in this area, across the borough and across the north.

"We'll be working with Conradh na Gaeilge [The Gaelic League] to promote and improve Irish so this wont be the last you hear about Irish language signage."

Expressions of interest

Following Monday night's decision there will be what is known as a two-week call-in period during which time councillors can raise any objections to the decision.

Following that, requests for dual language signage can be made.

It is understood expressions of interest have already been made in a number of areas.