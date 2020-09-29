Image copyright PA Media

A further 320 cases of Covid-19 have been identified, the highest daily total in NI, since the current testing model was rolled out.

Fifteen percent of the 11,269 cases documented have been recorded in the past week, with three of the highest daily numbers in the past five days.

No more deaths linked to the virus have been reported, with the department's total remaining at 578.

There are eight patients in intensive care wards.

Previously, the 319 cases documented on Saturday and the 273 on Friday had set new records for the daily change in case numbers.

Derry and Strabane District Council area had the biggest upward change on Tuesday, with 72 new cases, followed by Belfast with 71.

The next highest was Newry, Mourne and Down with 43 additional cases.

The latest number also show there are 27 active outbreaks in care homes.