Hospitality curfew of 23:00 set to be announced

Image copyright PA Media Image caption Hospitality leaders had called for later closing times than the rest of the UK, where the curfew is 22:00

Stormont ministers are expected to announce a curfew of 23:00 for the hospitality sector in Northern Ireland later.

The decision is set to be outlined in the assembly by the executive at the start of business on Tuesday morning.

Hospitality leaders have been calling for a later closing time in NI than in the rest of the UK, where it is 22:00.

In the Republic of Ireland, it is 23:30.

Last week the decision was postponed, as First Minister Arlene Foster said the executive wanted to make sure all of the issues were "tied down fully" before the announcement was made.

Revised timings for the assembly say a statement will be made in the assembly on "restrictions on the hospitality industry" just after 10:30 on Tuesday.

Junior minister Declan Kearney said the executive would set out what was required under the curfew to "ensure we maximise public health".

He told BBC's Good Morning Ulster programme that the executive "remained closely engaged" with industry representatives.

"As we move through the day and detail of the next steps becomes clear, I can assure you we will work with the industry," he added.