Image copyright EPA Image caption Mick Mulvaney is on a week-long trip to the UK and Republic of Ireland

The US special envoy to Northern Ireland will travel to Stormont on Tuesday for political talks.

Mick Mulvaney is expected to meet the first minister and Sinn Féin junior minister Declan Kearney, as well as representatives from the Ulster Unionists, SDLP and Alliance Party.

It is understood Deputy First Minister Michelle O'Neill is unwell.

The meeting is part of a week-long trip to the UK and Republic of Ireland for Mr Mulvaney.

This is his first trip here since he was appointed to the role of special envoy by US President Donald Trump in April.

He arrived on Sunday and met NI Secretary of State Brandon Lewis at Hillsborough Castle.

Image copyright AFP Image caption Mr Mulvaney was appointed as special envoy to NI in April after being replaced as Donald Trump's chief of staff

This week sees the latest round of talks get under way between the UK and EU to reach a trade deal before the 15 October deadline, set out by Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

Democratic presidential candidate and former vice-president Joe Biden has warned he will not allow NI to become a "casualty of Brexit", if he is elected in November.

Mr Mulvaney, who is a former chief of staff to President Trump, told BBC News NI on Sunday the US government had "confidence" the UK and EU would reach agreement.

On Monday he travelled to Dublin where he told RTÉ News the US would "protect and defend" the Good Friday Agreement.

While in Dublin, he met Taoiseach (Irish prime minister) Micheál Martin, Irish Minister for Foreign Affairs Simon Coveney and Sinn Féin President Mary Lou McDonald.