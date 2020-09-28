Image copyright Google Maps

A primary school in Bangor is believed to be the first to close completely in Northern Ireland after two cases of coronavirus were identified, BBC News NI understands.

St Comgall's Primary said the decision to shut for 14 days was approved "at a higher level".

Principal Cathy Hunter said she had "no other option" but said "there is no need to panic".

She added that pupils were not required to self-isolate.

In a message to parents, Mrs Hunter said the move was "to protect the health and safety of the whole school community" after a further case was identified within the school community.

"Please reassure your child that all is well," she said.

"I sincerely apologise for the inconvenience caused but know that you will want to support this decision in order to return out school community safely as soon as we can."