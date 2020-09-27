Image copyright PSNI Image caption The four men remain in police custody

Four men have been arrested after a man was beaten with a metal bar in Broughshane, County Antrim, on Saturday night.

Police say the victim was attacked while walking in Whinsmoor Park between 20:30 and 21:30 BST, when a number of men got out of a car and attacked him.

The four men remain in custody and police have appealed for witnesses.

The attack followed an altercation between a number of men on the same street earlier in the evening.

In relation to this incident, a 24-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of a number of offences including possession of offensive weapon.

At this stage police say they don't believe the two incidents are linked.