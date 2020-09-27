Image caption A demonstration took place outside Maghaberry Prison in support of dissident republicans refusing meals

Four men in their 20s have been charged with a number of public order offences following disturbances outside Maghaberry Prison on Saturday.

They are due to appear at Lisburn Magistrates Court on Monday.

A police officer was injured as a result of trouble at the demonstration in support of dissident republicans in the prison refusing meals.

The prisoners are protesting over prisoner Dr Issam Bassalat being held in a Covid-19 isolation area.

He was placed in a separate part of the jail on Tuesday after returning from Craigavon Area Hospital.

It has been prison policy since March that anyone entering the jail is isolated for 14 days as a precaution due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.