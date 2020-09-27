Katesbridge records NI's coldest September night

Image caption Katesbridge, pictured here in December, often records NI's highest and lowest temperatures

Saturday night was the coldest September night on record for Northern Ireland, the Met Office has confirmed.

Katesbridge, in County Down, fell to a chilly -3.7C.

The hamlet is well known for often recording the island of Ireland's highest and lowest temperature.

It was also the coldest September night on record across the whole island, according to Irish weather service Met Éireann.

The Republic of Ireland's coldest September night on record was back in 1972 when -3.5C was recorded in County Offaly.

Skip Twitter post by @metoffice Temperatures dropped where the skies were clear last night.



It fell to -3.7 °C at Katesbridge, County Down, which is a new September minimum temperature record for Northern Ireland pic.twitter.com/oPaCkTphkV — Met Office (@metoffice) September 27, 2020 Report

Katesbridge often records more extreme temperatures due to its geography.

It lies in a hollow where cold air flows, gradually builds up and allows the temperature to fall quite low.

There's a weather station based there and that is why you will often hear Katesbridge mentioned in the forecast.