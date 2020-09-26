Image caption A demonstration took place outside Maghaberry Prison in support of dissident republicans refusing meals

A police officer has been injured as a result of the disturbances at a demonstration held outside Maghaberry Prison.

Four men in their 20s were arrested following the disturbances on Saturday.

The demonstration took place in support of dissident republicans in the prison refusing meals.

The prisoners are protesting over one prisoner, Dr Issam Bassalat, being held in a Covid-19 isolation area in a separate part of the jail.

He was placed there on Tuesday after returning from Craigavon Area Hospital.

It has been prison policy since March that anyone entering the jail is isolated for 14 days as a precaution due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.