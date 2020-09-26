Image copyright Reuters Image caption There have now been 10,542 positive Covid-19 tests in Northern Ireland

NI has recorded its highest daily total for the number of positive Covid-19 tests since the Department of Health rolled out its current testing model.

A further 319 were reported on Saturday, bringing the total during the pandemic to 10,542.

The department also revealed that one more person has died with the virus, bringing the total number of deaths it has recorded to 578.

There are five Covid-19 patients in intensive care units across NI.

In the last seven days, 1,396 people have tested positive for the virus.

The number of positive cases documented in a 24-hour period surpasses Friday's record of 273.

On the same day, the Northern Ireland Statistics and Research Agency (Nisra) reported there were eight coronavirus-linked deaths registered in NI last week.

That was one more than the previous week, according to the latest bulletin from the agency.

In total, more than 335,000 people have been tested since the pandemic started.