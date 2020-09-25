Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Video credit: Mark Smyth

A teenage boy has been rescued after getting into difficulty while jumping into the sea off rocks on the north coast.

An RNLI crew from Portrush were called to the scene at Portstewart Head shortly before 15:00 BST on Friday.

They spotted the boy, who was wearing a wetsuit, in the water waving his arms and struggling in the rough seas.

Coxswain Des Austin said the tide was turning at the time and the conditions were pulling the teenager out to sea.

"Conditions were challenging at sea and time was of the essence," he said.

The teenager, who was "showing signs of hypothermia and exhaustion and was suffering from the effects of shock", was given first aid on board.

He was taken to Portrush harbour and then transferred into the care of Coleraine Coastguard and the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service.

Respect the water

Video footage from the RNLI shows how the lifeboat was manoeuvred close to where the boy was in the choppy surf, before a crew member jumped into the water.

The team had initially been tasked to Downhill Beach for what turned out to be a false alarm.

They were then alerted to the incident involving the teenager at Portstewart Head by a 999 call to the coastguard.

Mr Austin said: "The prompt actions of the lifeboat crew saved a life and we would like to wish the casualty well following his ordeal."

Her also reminded anyone planning an activity at sea to respect the water.

"Always be prepared, always have the right clothing and safety equipment including a lifejacket or buoyancy aid," he added.

"Conditions at sea can change quickly and it is important to understand how that affects the area of coastline."