Image copyright Family picture Image caption Rachael Lowry died in a single-car collision in Markethill on Thursday

Police have named the teenager who died in a single-car crash in County Armagh on Thursday as Rachael Lowry.

The 17-year-old was from the Markethill area.

She died after a blue Ford Fiesta crashed in Coolmillish Road at about 13:00 BST.

Her family have expressed their "heartfelt grief at the tragic and sudden loss of Rachael" and have thanked those who cared for her at the scene of the crash.

"Rachael had grown into a beautiful young 17-year-old girl with great gifts in music and creativity," her family said.

"The family were so proud of Rachael when in 2017 she won the Junior World Drum Major Championship, and again in 2019 when she was runner-up in the Juvenile World Drum Major competition.

"With excellent GCSE results this year and beginning a Health and Social Care course at the Southern Regional College in Armagh, Rachael had a bright future ahead of her.

"However the family's joy in Rachael's achievements were turned into tears of overwhelming grief yesterday afternoon."

'Popular and well-liked'

Rachael's former principal Mr Colin Berry said everyone at Markethill High School was "deeply saddened by the tragic events".

He said Rachael was a very popular and well-liked student, who left the school in June 2020 with an excellent set of GCSE results.

"I have no doubt in my mind that Rachael had a great future ahead of her and she will be remembered with great fondness by the entire school community

"Our heartfelt sympathies to Rachael's family and friends at this difficult time."

Police investigating the circumstances of the crash have once again appealed for witnesses or anyone who may have dashcam footage to get in touch by calling 101.