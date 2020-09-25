Image copyright Getty Images

Eight coronavirus-linked deaths were registered in Northern Ireland last week, official figures show.

That is one more than the previous week, according to the latest statistics bulletin issued by the NI Statistics and Research Agency (Nisra).

It said the virus had featured on the death certificates of 891 people in total by 18 September.

The Department of Health's daily figure for the same date was 575 - more than 300 fewer.

Its statistics are based on a patient having previously tested positive for the virus.

Nisra said there have been 479 deaths in hospital (53.5%) - 81 of those people were normally resident in care homes.

Taking that figure and the 355 who died in care homes, it means care home residents account for almost 49% of Covid-19 related deaths in Northern Ireland.

In the week up to last Friday, three Covid-19 related deaths occurred in a care home.

Eight people have died in hospices (0.9%) and 54 at residential addresses or other locations (6.1%).

People aged 75 and over account for 80% of all Covid-19-related deaths.

In the week ending 18 September, the percentage of all Covid-19 related male deaths was 49.1% and female deaths 50.9%.

Those with an address in the Belfast council area account for 253 (28.4%) of the 891 deaths registered by last Friday. Fermanagh and Omagh has recorded the fewest (17).

The provisional number of all deaths between 12 September and 18 September was 322 - 26 more than in the previous week (296) and 40 more than the five-year average (282).

That five-year death rate is used to compare the number of weekly deaths that would normally be recorded at this time of year.

Nisra also recorded the number of "excess deaths" registered in the past 25 weeks as 1,181.