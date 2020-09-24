Image caption Conor Murphy said he will seek clarity from the chief secretary to the Treasury

Stormont's finance minister has said he is seeking "clarity" from the Treasury on a new job support scheme that will replace existing furlough arrangements.

Conor Murphy welcomed the fact there is now a plan to support workers when furlough ends on 31 October but said he still has "concerns" about it.

The UK-wide jobs support scheme was announced by Chancellor Rishi Sunak.

His new plan to stop mass job cuts will see many workers get at least 77% of their normal salaries for six months.

Under the scheme, which begins on 1 November, the government will subsidise the pay of employees who are working fewer than normal hours due to lower demand in their industry.

Mr Sunak said it would give businesses "the option of keeping employees in a job on shorter hours, rather than making them redundant".

In a statement after Thursday's announcement, Mr Murphy said: "I welcome the fact that a job support scheme has been introduced to replace furlough.

"However, I still have concerns and will seek clarity in relation to the scheme when I speak to the chief secretary to the Treasury later today."