The First and Deputy First Ministers have failed to appoint a new Head of the Civil Service in Northern Ireland following a round of interviews.

It is understood that three candidates were interviewed on Wednesday, but were unsuccessful.

In a statement, an Executive Office spokesperson confirmed an appointment had not been made.

They said the "next steps are currently being considered".

The post has remained vacant since David Sterling stepped down at the end of August.

He had worked in the civil service for more than 40 years, joining in 1978.

Pressure will now be on to start a new process or appoint an interim Head of the Civil Service in Northern Ireland, because of the big challenges facing the Stormont Executive in the middle of a pandemic.

In July, it was reported that the NI Civil Service was offering a salary of up to £188,272 for its top job.

The NI Civil Service employs about 22,845 staff and has a total annual budget in excess of £20bn.

The Head of the Civil Service in NI is also Head of The Executive Office and Secretary to the NI Executive.

"Serious concern"

The chair of Stormont's Executive Office scrutiny committee and SDLP MLA, Colin McGrath, has said he is concerned about the failure to appoint a new Head of the Civil Service in NI.

He said Mr Sterling had announced his intention to retire in December 2019 and it was "incredible, given the extended notice period, that we're now left in a situation where the joint First Ministers have been unable to appoint a replacement and the office of our most senior civil servant is vacant".

"We're in the middle of a global health pandemic, our economy is under severe pressure and we're facing the chaos of Brexit, this is a moment when we need government to operate efficiently and effectively," he said.

"It is a serious concern that we will not have a Head of the Civil Service to implement Executive decisions quickly.

"The First Ministers need to explain what the interim arrangements will be, what the process for identifying a suitable replacement is and when we can expect an appointment for this important position.

"The Executive Office Committee will want information about this situation quickly."