Man charged with conspiracy to murder

Image copyright PSNI Image caption The man was arrested on Tuesday

A 29-year-old man has been charged with conspiracy to murder, among other offences.

He is also charged with being concerned in an offer to supply a Class A drug, conspiracy to possess ammunition with intent to endanger life and conspiracy to possess explosives with intent to endanger life.

The man is due to appear before Lisburn Magistrates Court on Thursday 24 September.

He was arrested on Tuesday.