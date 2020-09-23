Image caption There were over 30 people present at one of the parties in the Holyland over the weekend

Twenty seven students have been suspended from Queen's University after receiving notifications of coronavirus regulation breaches from police.

The economy minister said they have been suspended for up to two weeks.

More than 100 Covid notices have been handed out by police in the Holyland and Stranmillis areas since Friday.

The areas have large student populations, but police said most of those who received notices were not students.

Police said they are trying to tackle "anti-social and criminal activity".

Speaking to Stormont's economy committee on Wednesday, Diane Dodds warned students their behaviour could affect their future careers.

Image copyright PA Media Image caption Economy Minister Diane Dodds urged students to "obey the rules"

She appealed to students to "obey the rules" and recognise the precautions they need to take during the pandemic and not to engage in anti-social behaviour.

"It might seem like fun now, but it could have dreadful health consequences for those you love, and it could have consequences for your later life," she said.

"So I issue that as a very stark warning to students and I will support the universities in taking action to ensure people are safe and that students know that there are rules that have to be obeyed."

Overnight, police issued a further 40 Covid notices, 12 prohibition notices and three community resolution notices in south Belfast.

Ch Insp Gavin Kirkpatrick said: "One young male received his first notice just after 16:30 yesterday.

"Unfortunately, this male continued to disregard advice throughout the evening and was issued with additional Covid notices, resulting in a fine of £240."

He added: "Once again, last night through to the early hours of this morning, police, council officers and university representatives engaged with large numbers of people attending parties and gathering on the street at various locations.

"People need to stop this behaviour."