A Strabane school has closed due to a number of positive cases of Covid-19.

In a Facebook post on Wednesday morning Holy Cross College said it " had to close at very short notice this morning due to two further confirmed cases in the school community".

On Sunday, the school notified parents of two other cases and that it would open late on Monday morning in order to "carry out an extra layer of cleaning".

There have been concerns about rising case numbers in the area.

In the past seven days, there have been 129 new cases of Covid-19 in the Derry City and Strabane Council area.

West Tyrone MP Órfhlaith Begley said the school's closure showed the need for everyone to be vigilant and follow public health advice.

"The decision was taken as a precaution for the safety of pupils, school staff and the wider community as a result of rising infection rates," she said.

"I know this wasn't an easy decision for the school to take and the safety of pupils and staff is paramount."

The post-primary school has about 1,600 students.