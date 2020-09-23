Image copyright Reuters Image caption Bars must put safety measures in place

About 600 drink-only bars in Northern Ireland can reopen their doors from Wednesday for the first time since March.

It had previously been the case that pubs could only sell alcohol if they also served food or if customers were outside.

The reopening date for pubs had been pushed back twice due to a rising number of coronavirus cases.

However, the executive could impose an earlier closing time.

From Thursday in England and Wales, pubs, bars and restaurants must close at 22:00 BST.

This also takes effect in Scotland from Friday, while in the Republic of Ireland, drink-only pubs have a 23:30 curfew.

Industry representatives have said further restrictions may mean that many businesses will no longer be viable.

Both Hospitality Ulster and the Northern Ireland Hotels Federation (NIHF) have called for the executive to align its policy on closing times with the Republic of Ireland.

NIHF said staggered bookings and additional cleaning time means many businesses may struggle to survive if they have to shut early.

Colin Neill, chief executive of Hospitality Ulster, said "to avoid confusion and for parity" there should be the same rule across the border.

"The past six months have been incredibly challenging for those in the hospitality sector and it seems that it is going to get even more challenging," he added.

What will pubs have to do?

The executive has agreed that the mandatory requirements for pubs opening will include:

Table service only - no standing and no bar service

Dancing will be banned in hospitality venues

A maximum of six people from any number of households can be seated at a table. Children under 12 will not be included in the total

More than six people will be permitted if they all belong to a single household

The venue will be required to collect customer details to assist with contact tracing

Face coverings should be worn to enter and leave the venue and for movement inside. They are not required once seated.

Covid-19 restrictions were extended to all of Northern Ireland from 18:00 BST on Tuesday, and the Northern Ireland Executive is to meet on Thursday to consider further measures.

On Tuesday night, the first and deputy first ministers gave a televised address explaining why the coronavirus rules were being tightened in NI.

First Minister Arlene Foster and Deputy First Minister Michelle O'Neill called for a "big push" to curb the rising number of Covid-19 cases.

Mrs Foster said the tougher restrictions across NI did not represent a second lockdown but should act as a wake-up call.

She used the address to reassure people that although visits to each other's homes have been severely curtailed - it was still possible to include elderly relatives in your household.

Ms O'Neill said people could not afford to let their guard down and appealed to the public to stick to the rules.

"We are asking for your continued patience so that we prevent more people becoming severely ill, take the pressure off our health service, and all those that care for us," she said.

"We are sounding the alarm bells loud and clear throughout our society - and asking you to go back to basics."

The new rules specify there will be no mixing of households indoors with the following exceptions: