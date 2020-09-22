Image copyright Pacemaker Image caption The south-east Antrim UDA is a loyalist paramilitary organisation

A threat made to Ulster Unionist MLA Doug Beattie by loyalist paramilitaries has been condemned by his party leader.

Police informed Mr Beattie, who represents Upper Bann, of the threat by the south-east Antrim UDA on Tuesday morning.

The south-east Antrim Ulster Defence Association (UDA) is a loyalist paramilitary faction heavily engaged in crimes such as drug-dealing.

Steve Aiken said the threat to life issued is "absolutely reprehensible".

"That any criminal organisation thinks that it can interfere with the process of democracy is unbelievable, but for a public representative like Doug who has steadfastly stood up to violence and intimidation from all sectors across the globe, just underlines what a disgrace they are," said the South Antrim MLA.

"The PSNI should take resolute action in dealing with this threat and we should make sure that he has every available legal tool available to dismantle this criminal gang."

Image caption Doug Beattie is a member of the Northern Ireland Assembly (MLA) for Upper Bann

Mr Aiken and Mr Beattie, as well as Patsy McGlone of the SDLP and Alliance's Stephen Farry, received threats from the south-east Antrim UDA in May.

The four politicians had condemned the organisation for threats made to Sunday World and Sunday Life journalists.

Following the latest threat, Mr McGlone said it should be "roundly condemned".

In a tweet, he said that Mr Beattie was "doing the job he was democratically elected to do" and said that paramilitaries "really are a plague on their communities".

Alliance MLA Paula Bradshaw called on the threat to be lifted immediately.