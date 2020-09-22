Image copyright Pacemaker Image caption Health Minister Robin Swann has penned an article for Rolling Stone magazine

Health Minister Robin Swann is not the most obvious candidate to pen an article for renowned rock music magazine Rolling Stone, but his article criticising Sir Van Morrison's protest songs against the coronavirus lockdown makes the front page of the Belfast Telegraph.

In his lyrics, Sir Van claims scientists are "making up crooked facts" to justify measures that "enslave" the population.

Mr Swann has claimed the Belfast musician's decision to write three songs denouncing lockdown will appeal to the "tin foil hat brigade".

He said Sir Van's intervention was "particularly unhelpful" and described the songs as a "smear" on those involved in the public health response to the virus.

Elsewhere, the newspaper reports that former Northern Ireland Secretary Karen Bradley has expressed regret at remarks she made while in the role.

In March 2019, Mrs Bradley faced calls to resign when she told the House of Commons that Troubles-era killings at the hands of the security forces were "not crimes".

She later clarified and apologised for the remarks.

The Belfast Telegraph highlights comments Mrs Bradley made in the House of Commons on Monday during a debate on the UK Internal Market Bill which could allow the government the power to override parts of the UK's Brexit agreement.

Mrs Bradley said: "I know more than many just how important language is in Northern Ireland.

"I have said things, I've misspoken and I've made throwaway comments and I have regretted them enormously."

This story is also carried in the Irish News, which leads with the news that Covid-19 restrictions are to be extended to all of Northern Ireland from 18:00 BST on Tuesday.

There will be no mixing of households indoors with some exceptions, and no more than six people from two households can meet in a garden.

In the last seven days, more than 1,000 people have tested positive for Covid-19 in Northern Ireland.

First Minister Arlene Foster said "it's clear that without the right action, right now, there is a real risk of continued and increasing spread".

"As we are all aware, an increase in cases will mean an increase in rates of hospitalisation and inevitably, of deaths," she added.

Deputy First Minister Michelle O'Neill said the rate of Covid-19 infections was "moving in the wrong direction" and was "very concerning".

"We have between two-to-three weeks from now to suppress substantial transmission, otherwise we risk even more cases by mid-October," she said.

The News Letter leads with Arlene Foster's comments after crowds came onto the pitch as Dungannon Clarkes won their first Tyrone Football title in 64 years.

Mrs Foster said she is "deeply concerned" after seeing images from the match.

Police have said they are investigating to see whether Covid-19 regulations were breached.

The Irish News said Michelle O'Neill "noted" the GAA's warning to fans following the pitch invasion, but singled out the organisation's "exceptional" community response to the pandemic.

In a separate story, the News Letter reports that Stormont's Communities Minister Carál Ní Chuilín has made 2,500 PPE (personal protective equipment) packages available to organisations across Northern Ireland.

Ms Ní Chuilín said the project is costing £1m and is designed to assist with the safe reopening of facilities.