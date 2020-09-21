Image caption Emergency services were called to Castle Street in Belfast at 14:00 BST on Monday

A man has been injured in what's believed to have been a stabbing in Belfast city centre.

The BBC understands an altercation involving a number of people happened at about 14:00 BST in both a newsagent's and a furniture shop located next door.

Video footage seen by the BBC shows a man emerging from one of the shops covered in blood stains.

He's being treated in hospital. The extent of his injuries is unknown.

A police officer at the scene said at least two people are currently in police custody.

Image caption It's understood the altercation involved a number of people in both a newsagent's and a furniture shop

There are also traces of blood on disposable blue paper, a t-shirt and a sleeping bag close to the entrances of both businesses.

A PSNI statement said: "Police are investigating a serious assault at around 2pm today, Monday, 21 September and are currently at the scene of the incident in the Castle Street area of Belfast.

"Enquiries are continuing and police are appealing to anyone who witnessed this incident or who has information that could assist us with our enquiries to contact police at Lisburn Road on 101."