A 42-year-old man has been charged with two counts of attempted murder following the alleged stabbing of two teenagers in Newry.

An 18-year-old man and 15-year-old boy were injured in an incident on First Avenue in the city on Saturday night.

Their injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

Aaron Magee, of First Avenue, Newry, appeared via video link at the city's Magistrates' Court and confirmed that he understood the charges.

A PSNI (Police Service of Northern Ireland) detective told the court she could connect Mr Magee to the charges which also include possession and supply of cocaine and cannabis.

The defendant is further charged with possession of an unknown weapon on Saturday night in First Avenue, Newry.

No bail application was made, with Mr Magee's lawyer stating that a suitable address was yet to be arranged.

District judge Eamonn King remanded Mr Magee into custody to appear via video link at Newry court on 14 October.